You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police say 55-year-old Texas man sexually assaulted teen in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Police say 55-year-old Texas man sexually assaulted teen in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police arrested a 55-year-old Texas man Saturday night on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said police went to a hotel near 25th and Fairfield streets on another law enforcement agency’s report that a runaway may be there with a man from Texas, whom she had met on social media. Roeder said police went there and found them coming out of the hotel.

She said the girl had been with Rick Edwards, of Houston, for a day.

Roeder said the girl is safe and has been returned to her family. They arrested Edwards on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

Today's county jail mugshots

Lawsuit axed against Nebraska sheriff over deputy misconduct
Two more enter pleas on charges related to Lincoln man's death
Rick Edwards

Rick Edwards

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News