{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln woman Sunday night after she allegedly swung a machete at her roommates and threatened to kill them.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just before 11 p.m. police were called to an apartment near 31st and Holdrege streets on a report of an assault. When they got there, they talked to a 35-year-old woman and 49-year-old man who said Danyelle Watford had swung a machete at them.

The 35-year-old woman told police she had been arguing with Watford about money and about keeping the apartment cleaner when Watford grabbed the machete and threatened to kill them both.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police arrested Watford on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments