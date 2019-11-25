Police arrested a 39-year-old Lincoln woman Sunday night after she allegedly swung a machete at her roommates and threatened to kill them.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just before 11 p.m. police were called to an apartment near 31st and Holdrege streets on a report of an assault. When they got there, they talked to a 35-year-old woman and 49-year-old man who said Danyelle Watford had swung a machete at them.
The 35-year-old woman told police she had been arguing with Watford about money and about keeping the apartment cleaner when Watford grabbed the machete and threatened to kill them both.
Police arrested Watford on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger