Police: Robbers stole AR-15 rifle from teens in west Lincoln

Two teenagers were robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday afternoon in west Lincoln, police say.
Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the two men, 18 and 19, were inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of West C Street at about 5:50 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle pulled up alongside them and one of the three people inside pointed a silver handgun at them.
The thieves got away with an AR-15 rifle valued at about $500, which the victims had been shooting earlier in the day.
Stille said they don't currently have suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.
