Police: Robbers stole AR-15 rifle from teens in west Lincoln
  • Updated
Two teenagers were robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday afternoon in west Lincoln, police say.

Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the two men, 18 and 19, were inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of West C Street at about 5:50 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle pulled up alongside them and one of the three people inside pointed a silver handgun at them. 

The thieves got away with an AR-15 rifle valued at about $500, which the victims had been shooting earlier in the day.

Stille said they don't currently have suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

