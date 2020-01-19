You are the owner of this article.
Police respond to stabbing at People's City Mission
Police respond to stabbing at People's City Mission

Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing at the People's City Mission in west Lincoln on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. when a man was stabbed outside the building at 110 Q St. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police were still looking for the suspect as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

