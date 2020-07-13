Police respond to reported stabbing near downtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police are investigating an alleged stabbing near downtown Monday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street just after 8:30 p.m.

First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to Bryan West Campus.

Police were searching for a suspect, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, who fled the scene on foot.

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

