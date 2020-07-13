Police respond to reported stabbing near downtown

Lincoln Police are investigating an alleged stabbing near downtown Monday evening.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street just after 8:30 p.m.
First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to Bryan West Campus.
Police were searching for a suspect, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, who fled the scene on foot.
This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.