Police respond to reported stabbing near downtown Lincoln
Police respond to reported stabbing near downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating an alleged stabbing near downtown Monday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street just after 8:30 p.m.

First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to Bryan West Campus.

Police were searching for a suspect, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, who fled the scene on foot.

Police logo 2020
