Police respond to reported shooting near 27th and Y streets

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near 27th and Y streets that happened Sunday evening.

A call came in around 6:15 p.m. about a man having been shot in the area. First responders were later seen performing CPR on a person at the scene.

A portion of 27th Street is closed off around the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

