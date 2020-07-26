Police respond to reported shooting near 27th and Y streets

Return to homepage ×
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near 27th and Y streets that happened Sunday evening.
A call came in around 6:15 p.m. about a man having been shot in the area. First responders were later seen performing CPR on a person at the scene.
A portion of 27th Street is closed off around the area.
This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
Nick McConnell
News intern
