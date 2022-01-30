 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police respond to report of gunshots, find stolen handgun

A 26-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after officers responded to a report of gunshots heard near downtown, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police were called to the area of 18th and O Streets at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after gunshots were overheard in the area.

When police arrived they found Jason Harden, 26, walking around with a handgun. After further investigation, police determined that the gun was stolen from a nearby home on Saturday.

Harden was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

