Police respond to armed robbery at south Lincoln pharmacy

Lincoln police were called Thursday morning to a robbery at Stockwell Pharmacy in the Country Club area along South 27th Street.

Sgt. Angela Sands said the call came in just before 9:30 a.m.

Officers still are on scene interviewing witnesses and have confirmed one suspect entered the pharmacy with a handgun and left running westbound with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to emergency radio traffic, the man was wearing a black ski mask.

Sands said investigators will be on scene processing forensic and digital evidence, and searching the area for video surveillance.

She asked anyone with information or video surveillance to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000.

Sands said they would provide more information once the witnesses are interviewed and video is reviewed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

