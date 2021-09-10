Police respond to alleged assault at high school behavioral program

A student at Lincoln Public Schools' high school behavioral program allegedly assaulted staff while another student fled to a nearby neighborhood Friday.
Lincoln Police were called to the Yankee Hill Education Center in west Lincoln Friday morning after two students became agitated and would not follow staff instructions.
One student got into a physical altercation with staff while the other student left the building and "caused a disruption" in a neighborhood, Principal Laura Runge said in a message to families.
Police were able to "safely resolve the situation," Runge said.
The extent of any injuries are unclear. Police are investigating the incident.
Yankee Hill Education Center, 865 W. Burnham St., serves high school students with behavioral issues.