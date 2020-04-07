Police report uptick in thefts from cars as city has dealt with coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln's police chief and mayor on Tuesday urged people to remember to lock their cars and shut their garages after the city recorded an uptick in reported thefts from vehicles during the coronavirus outbreak.

Between Feb. 17 and March 29, the police department tracked a 99% increase in those theft cases over the five-year average for that period, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said during the city's daily COVID-19 response briefing.

Though police can't directly tie the trend to the coronavirus, they speculate that people staying at home longer has led more people to forget to lock their car, the chief said.

Of thefts in this six-week period, 55% involved unlocked vehicles, he said.

Surveillance video of these kinds of thefts routinely show the crime hinges on opportunity, so officers ask people to remove valuables from their parked vehicles on the street or in their driveway and then lock the doors, he said.

And garages should be shut, said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, whose husband had his bike stolen from their garage in the last few days.

Preventing these crimes stops the cascading issues like identity theft, the two said.