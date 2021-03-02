 Skip to main content
Police release name of 33-year-old man found dead in home in Belmont, call death a homicide
breaking topical top story

Police release name of 33-year-old man found dead in home in Belmont, call death a homicide

Lincoln Police have identified the man found dead in a home in Belmont late Monday morning as 33-year-old James Shekie and now say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

James Shekie

James Shekie

Police were called to check on the home at 4255 N. 20th St. shortly after 11 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the back door had been left open all night, according to scanner traffic. 

When officers got there, they told the dispatcher the door had been kicked in.

They found Shekie dead inside. 

In a Facebook post, a relative said he had been shot to death. 

Shekie recently had come to Lincoln from Memphis, Tennessee, and originally was from Sierra Leone, according to his Facebook page. 

On Tuesday, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said based on the observations of the officers and evidence recovered from the scene, LPD considered it a suspicious death. In a press release later in the day, they called it a homicide.

Bonkiewicz said he couldn't yet elaborate on the details, as the investigation remains in the very early stages. They plan to provide additional details "once we can reasonably ascertain that releasing such information will not jeopardize the investigation," he said.

He said an autopsy was scheduled Tuesday, and LPD crime scene investigators continued to process the scene in the morning.

Investigators confirmed Shekie's identity and notified next of kin Tuesday afternoon. 

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about his death to call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News