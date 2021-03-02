Police release name of 33-year-old man found dead in home in Belmont, call death a homicide

Lincoln Police have identified the man found dead in a home in Belmont late Monday morning as 33-year-old James Shekie and now say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to check on the home at 4255 N. 20th St. shortly after 11 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the back door had been left open all night, according to scanner traffic.

When officers got there, they told the dispatcher the door had been kicked in.

They found Shekie dead inside.

In a Facebook post, a relative said he had been shot to death.

Shekie recently had come to Lincoln from Memphis, Tennessee, and originally was from Sierra Leone, according to his Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said based on the observations of the officers and evidence recovered from the scene, LPD considered it a suspicious death. In a press release later in the day, they called it a homicide.

Bonkiewicz said he couldn't yet elaborate on the details, as the investigation remains in the very early stages. They plan to provide additional details "once we can reasonably ascertain that releasing such information will not jeopardize the investigation," he said.