{{featured_button_text}}

The police have referred five teenagers to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on criminal mischief and disturbing the peace allegations for causing more than $3,000 damage to a Lyft driver’s car with the driver inside late on July 20.

Shortly after midnight, Jeremy Williams, a 29-year-old Lincoln Public Schools teacher and a ride-share driver, went to the area of 81st and Leighton to give someone a ride.

He told police he was parked in a cul-de-sac waiting for his fare when a group of teenagers approached him and asked him what he was doing there and told him he didn’t look like he belonged there.

Williams said the teenagers began hitting and kicking his car, causing more than $3,200 in damage, so he drove away.

Police Capt. Ryan Dale said follow-up investigation led to four 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old being referred to juvenile court.

The teens originally said Williams had swerved at them. But, Dale said, police "reviewed video in the area and interviewed witnesses and came to the conclusion that the juveniles need to be referred."

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

Load comments