Police recover stolen firearm in search of teen's bedroom
Police say they have recovered a stolen firearm in a search of a 16-year-old Lincoln boy's bedroom.

Officer Erin Spilker said Friday night, police contacted the boy who lives in the 5100 block of Emerald Drive, near Tierra Park, after getting information that he was the last person believed to have had three firearms stolen from a Nebraska Game and Parks vehicle.

They served a search warrant there and recovered a rifle that had its serial number defaced. Spilker said at first it was thought to be the rifle stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the Highlands on Nov. 25, along with a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and Remington .22 rifle. She later said it was not but that the investigation led to another stolen firearm. 

Spilker said the 16-year-old was taken to the Youth Assessment Center and referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, a defaced firearm and burglary. 

He is the seventh person to face charges in connection to the investigation into the stolen guns.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News