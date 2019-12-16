Police recover one of four company vehicles stolen from apartment complex

Lincoln police say they have recovered one of four company vehicles stolen from a Lincoln apartment complex last week.
Officer Erin Spilker said police got a call about a suspicious vehicle and found two people inside a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck that had fictitious plates on it. They allegedly found them with a gun and 10.6 grams of meth.
Spilker said they arrested Benjamin Kawamura, 23, and Tiffany Jimenez, 20, at about 1 p.m. Friday. Kawamura went to jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon, and Jimenez on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 11, Great Place Properties, 3544 S. 48th St., reported the F-150, two white Dodge Ram vans and a gray Ford Transit van stolen. The keys had been taken from a key box in the maintenance shop and the vehicles taken at 12:30 a.m.