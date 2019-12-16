You are the owner of this article.
Police recover one of four company vehicles stolen from apartment complex
Lincoln police say they have recovered one of four company vehicles stolen from a Lincoln apartment complex last week.

Officer Erin Spilker said police got a call about a suspicious vehicle and found two people inside a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck that had fictitious plates on it. They allegedly found them with a gun and 10.6 grams of meth.

Spilker said they arrested Benjamin Kawamura, 23, and Tiffany Jimenez, 20, at about 1 p.m. Friday. Kawamura went to jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon, and Jimenez on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

Tiffany Jimenez
Benjamin Kawamura

On Dec. 11, Great Place Properties, 3544 S. 48th St., reported the F-150, two white Dodge Ram vans and a gray Ford Transit van stolen. The keys had been taken from a key box in the maintenance shop and the vehicles taken at 12:30 a.m.

