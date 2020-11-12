 Skip to main content
Police recover medical supplies stolen from Lincoln driveway, make arrest
A day after asking for help tracking down a red pickup, police say they have arrested a 37-year-old Lincoln man in connection with the theft of $35,000 of medical supplies from a driveway in southeast Lincoln. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Christopher Merrick went to jail Wednesday on suspicion of theft by receiving over $5,000 and two unrelated warrants.

A 34-year-old Lincoln man told police he had left the spinal implant medical supplies in shipping boxes near his garage for FedEx to pick them up. But within 20 minutes Monday afternoon, they had disappeared.

It happened at about 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of South 97th Bay, near 98th Street and Andermatt Drive.

A neighbor's surveillance video showed the packages in the back of the red truck. 

Bonkiewicz said the owner of the truck contacted police on Wednesday after police had asked for the public's help finding it. He said he had loaned his truck to Merrick that afternoon.

When officers went to Merrick's house near North 56th and Holdrege streets they found the boxes of missing medical supplies in his backyard and arrested Merrick, Bonkiewicz said. 

Christopher Merrick

