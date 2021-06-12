Police: Person shot in face this morning in critical condition

A person is in critical condition after being shot in the face around 4 a.m. Saturday near North 61st and Cleveland streets.

Police arrived at the scene after reports of several gunshots and found the victim who was taken to the hospital.

Police found a party of around 100 individuals in the area, where a fight among some people escalated into the shooting, according to Lincoln Police Department Capt. Duane Winkler.

He would not say whether the victim was male or female or provide an age.

Winkler said no arrests have been made and there are no suspects.

