A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Tuesday night after he was seen driving west in the eastbound lanes of O Street around 8 o'clock, nearly hitting another car, police say.
Sgt. Angela Sands said passersby pulled Kristopher Colgan out of a 2019 Chevy Camaro when he stopped at a light at 84th Street.
Sands said just before that Colgan had struck a car near 90th Street. That driver had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.
You have free articles remaining.
Sands said police arrested Colgan, a transient, on suspicion of driving under suspension, DUI, negligent driving, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia. She said his blood alcohol content tested at .142, just under the .15 level for an aggravated offense DUI.