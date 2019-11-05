The Lincoln Police Department provided tips for students attending or hosting house parties following a series of assaults, thefts and robberies reported this fall.
In a news release, police said their investigation has led to "numerous arrests."
One of the cases featured on the Lincoln Crime Stoppers website in October involved uninvited guests hitting, kicking and slapping a woman outside of a house party at 2 a.m. following a Husker football game.
Similar incidents have been reported at other house parties.
Lincoln police offered safety tips for students attending or hosting a party:
* Only attend parties where you know the host.
* Avoid large gatherings or gatherings with illegal activity occurring.
* Use the buddy system and if drinking, keep a sober chaperone.
* Trust your instincts and immediately leave any situation that feels bad.
* Call the police if threatened or if you witness assaultive behavior.
* Call police to assist in ending a party that has uninvited guests show up that could cause problems.