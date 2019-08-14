{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 51-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly beat a neighbor with a dowel, leaving him with his head bleeding, cuts and welts and a broken kneecap.

Officer Angela Sands said a 62-year-old man called police to his home at 32nd and Q streets shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday saying Nolan Young, who lived two houses down from him, had assaulted him after they got into an argument about a mess he’d left at his house previously.

He said he was able to crawl away to get to his place and call 911. The victim told police Young beat him with a stick or a bat, but officers later found a bloody and broken 24-inch wooden dowel at Young’s house that they believe was the weapon.

Sands said they also found blood smeared on the walls inside Young’s house and blood drops on his porch and doormat.

She said when one officer went to swab Young's hands for DNA, Young spat on a second officer.

Police booked him on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and assault on an officer.

The 62-year-old victim ended up needing 10 staples for a cut on his head. He also had cuts on his forearm, red welts on his arms and legs and a broken left kneecap, Sands said.

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

