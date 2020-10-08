Police need help finding endangered missing man in Omaha

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Police Department is seeking help to locate an endangered missing person.

Imafedia Okhamafe, 68, was last seen in the vicinity of University of Nebraska Medical Center Hospital near 42nd and Harney in Omaha, shortly after midnight Thursday.

Okhamafe suffers from dementia. He is a black male, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a hospital gown and dark-colored pants when he disappeared.

If you have any information on Okhamafe, call 911 or contact the UNO Police Department at (402) 554-2648, immediately.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.