Police nab Lincoln man accused of Sunday morning break-in at home near Holmes Lake

Lincoln police say they nabbed a 34-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of breaking into a home south of Holmes Lake on Sunday morning.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the 3400 block of Neerpark Drive just before 9 a.m. on a report of a burglary that had just occurred there. A 32-year-old woman who lives there said she heard someone ring the doorbell and try the front door. When she didn’t answer, the burglar entered a garage door, which was closed but unlocked.

Bonkiewicz said the woman woke a 38-year-old man who was sleeping, told him what was happening and called police. He said police swept the Holmes Lake area and found a man matching the suspect’s description near 59th Street and Pioneers Boulevard

They arrested Steven Cerveny, who lives about 2 miles away, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and obstructing police.

Bonkiewicz said Cerveny had run from police, dropping a backpack with $400 of stolen photography lights and adapters and a crow bar, before he was taken into custody.

