Police nab Lincoln man accused of Sunday morning break-in at home near Holmes Lake

Lincoln police say they nabbed a 34-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of breaking into a home south of Holmes Lake on Sunday morning.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the 3400 block of Neerpark Drive just before 9 a.m. on a report of a burglary that had just occurred there. A 32-year-old woman who lives there said she heard someone ring the doorbell and try the front door. When she didn’t answer, the burglar entered a garage door, which was closed but unlocked.
Bonkiewicz said the woman woke a 38-year-old man who was sleeping, told him what was happening and called police. He said police swept the Holmes Lake area and found a man matching the suspect’s description near 59th Street and Pioneers Boulevard
They arrested Steven Cerveny, who lives about 2 miles away, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and obstructing police.
Bonkiewicz said Cerveny had run from police, dropping a backpack with $400 of stolen photography lights and adapters and a crow bar, before he was taken into custody.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: HOCHREITER, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/30/1980 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 17:19:58 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: BREWER, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/12/1970 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 12:47:21 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: CERVENY, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/19/1985 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 10:22:47
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: PARKER, KELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/11/1982 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 09:38:32 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: KOUMA, BRITNEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/29/1990 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 07:46:59 Charges:
DUI-3RD W/REFUSAL CHEM TEST (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: CUDDEFORD, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/07/1983 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 05:06:03 Charges:
POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: YOUSEF, MIRIAM Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/14/1990 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 03:37:03 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: GORMLEY, LUKE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/1994 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 03:34:52 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: HYLER, MIGUEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1981 Booking Time: 03/01/2020 / 00:09:48 Charges:
ASSAULT W/BODY FLUID ON OFFICER (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: JANSA, BLAKE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/11/1993 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:38:35 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: SENYARD, LISA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/19/1979 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:36:01 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: KING, QUENTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/27/1989 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:18:12 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: ALEXANDER, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/28/1961 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 15:17:52 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: WILDER, CODY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/24/1989 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 14:56:40 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: ATHAB, ZEAD Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 09/05/1992 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 14:32:57 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: BERTINI, MARIA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/30/1969 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 14:11:43
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: SHERIDAN, TIFFANY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 05/30/1990 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 04:11:10 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: COOK, KYLA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/29/1992 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 04:06:48 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: LINDBERG, IAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/20/1972 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 03:28:15 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: STUDNICKA, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1987 Booking Time: 02/29/2020 / 00:07:36 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: MILLS, JOSEPH Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 03/21/1988 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 23:45:58 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, JOYRIA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/24/1990 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 17:48:56 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: WREN, ALYSSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/06/2001 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 16:25:12 Charges:
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT 1D FELONY (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: WHITMORE, SHELDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1997 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 16:12:34 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: PARKER, JORDAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/25/2001 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 15:35:08
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: NGUYEN, MYMY Race/Sex: A/F Date of Birth: 10/30/1984 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 15:17:01 Charges:
POSS BASE COCAINE W/INT TO DEL (10-28G) (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: SCOTT, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/29/1986 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:35:41 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: LINDGREN, TAYLOR Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/18/1993 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:34:25 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, KEYLAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/01/1992 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 14:32:04 Charges:
COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) ATT MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INT TO DELV (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: MADDUX, GREGORY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/12/1997 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 12:55:13 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: WINTERMYERS, ANTHONY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/12/1962 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:57:43 Charges:
POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: WIESER, SHAIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/10/1985 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:37:45 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, SUSAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/19/1963 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:24:07 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: EICKMEIER, COLBY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1986 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:12:00 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: HEINEN, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1991 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 11:05:15 Charges:
GENERATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-AGE 19/OVER (F1D) SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD - 3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: IHRIG, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1984 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 10:19:37 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED, SUBSEQUENT (M) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: EHRLICH, DUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/1991 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 09:53:14 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) DUI-2ND >.15 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: LUEBBERT, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/15/1997 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 09:43:29 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-02-2020
Last, First Name: MIKAYA, MICHEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/09/1990 Booking Time: 02/28/2020 / 09:35:18 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
