Police nab 3 accused of jewelry store robbery in Lincoln
Lincoln police arrested three people from Minnesota on suspicion of an armed robbery of a SouthPointe Pavilions jewelry store Wednesday evening.

Officer Erin Spilker said employees at Elder Jewelry called police at around 5:20 p.m. to say two men had just come into the store, one armed with a handgun, and demanded merchandise.

Brandell McKissic-Elliot

Ashley Janssen

Anthony Toliver

They left with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. No one was injured.

Employees suspected a woman who had been in the store just before it happened was involved, too.

Spilker said police recovered some of the jewelry, which had been dropped as the thieves ran.

She said about an hour later, at 6:30 p.m., police got a call from a resident in a neighborhood near the mall about a suspicious man asking to come into their home.

Spilker said at 7:30 p.m. they located the man, who still was in the area, and identified him as one of the alleged robbers. They arrested Brandell McKissic-Elliot, 19, of Minneapolis.

Just after 10 p.m. they located the second alleged robber, 22-year-old Anthony Toliver of Oakdale, Minnesota, and the alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Ashley Janssen of Mora, Minnesota.

Spilker said they had returned to the area looking for McKissic-Elliot.

She said police arrested them all on suspicion of robbery and Toliver for use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

