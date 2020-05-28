You are the owner of this article.
Police nab 21-year-old Lincoln man in stolen car with stolen gun
Less than a day after Denver Auto Sales reported a break-in, Lincoln police say they have found the car and gun stolen there and the suspected thief.

Officer Erin Spilker said they arrested Jesan Edmiston, a 21-year-old Lincoln man, at 3 a.m. after spotting him sleeping in the driver's seat of the 2013 Dodge Dart parked in the 5300 block of South 53rd Street.

The car had been stolen early Wednesday from the car lot near 49th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Spilker said, after a brief struggle, Edmiston was taken into custody. Police found the gun that had been stolen in the burglary in the center console.

She said at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, there had been reports of a man driving a black Dodge Dart throughout the city waving a gun. The car also was involved in a pursuit with officers near 25th and O streets around that same time.

Edmiston was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm. More charges could follow, Spilker said.

Jesan Edmiston

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

