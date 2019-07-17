Lincoln police say two men went up to an 11-year-old boy, called him names and punched him, then took off with his bike Monday night.
Officer Angela Sands said the robbery happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of South Coddington Avenue and West A Street. The boy had been riding his bike with two friends, an 8- and 13-year-old, when the men approached him, then took off with his purple, 20-inch BMX bike.
A witness called police, who are checking video from the nearby Amigos to see if they can identify the men, believed to be transients.