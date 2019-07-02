Three masked robbers forced their way into an east Lincoln apartment early Monday morning and took more than $1,500 in electronics, a police department spokeswoman said.
Just after 6 a.m., one of the robbers pulled a gun on the two residents of an apartment near 70th Street and Wedgewood Drive, Officer Angela Sands said.
Investigators believe they were possibly looking for marijuana, but that remains under investigation, she said.
The robbers took an iPhone, a PlayStation 4 and gaming console accessories, clothing and other apparel, she said.
Damage to the door of the apartment was estimated at $576.