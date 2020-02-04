Police: Medical incident led to SUV smashing into Purdue University

Lincoln police say the crash Monday afternoon that left an SUV smashing into Purdue University Global at K Street and Antelope Valley Parkway was the result of a medical incident.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 61-year-old man was injured in the accident shortly before 3:40 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said a driver had been heading south on Antelope Valley approaching K Street when witnesses said he accelerated and kept going straight, despite the road ending. His SUV went over the curb and slid sideways in the grass until it struck the building.

The 61-year-old, who hasn’t yet been identified, was the only person injured in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.