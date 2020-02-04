You are the owner of this article.
Police: Medical incident led to SUV smashing into Purdue University
Police: Medical incident led to SUV smashing into Purdue University

Lincoln police say the crash Monday afternoon that left an SUV smashing into Purdue University Global at K Street and Antelope Valley Parkway was the result of a medical incident.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 61-year-old man was injured in the accident shortly before 3:40 p.m.

She said a driver had been heading south on Antelope Valley approaching K Street when witnesses said he accelerated and kept going straight, despite the road ending. His SUV went over the curb and slid sideways in the grass until it struck the building.

The 61-year-old, who hasn’t yet been identified, was the only person injured in the crash.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

