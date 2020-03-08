Police: Man stabbed to death in central Lincoln

Lincoln police say a man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in central Lincoln.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers and first responders were called to an apartment building in the 2200 block of Orchard Street, where they found a man with stab wounds. The man, who hadn't been identified as of late Sunday morning, died from his injuries shortly after paramedics arrived.

Investigators are interviewing those who were with the victim at the time of the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

