Police: Man stabbed in alley Friday morning

Lincoln police say a man was stabbed while walking in an alley with his wife near 17th and Washington streets Friday morning.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. The 37-year-old man initially thought he was punched in the shoulder, police said.
When he realized it was a stab wound, the couple returned to their house and called police. He told police the only thing he saw was someone dressed in all black.
He was taken to a Lincoln hospital, treated and released.
No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com
