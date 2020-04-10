You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man stabbed in alley Friday morning
Lincoln police say a man was stabbed while walking in an alley with his wife near 17th and Washington streets Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. The 37-year-old man initially thought he was punched in the shoulder, police said.

When he realized it was a stab wound, the couple returned to their house and called police. He told police the only thing he saw was someone dressed in all black.

He was taken to a Lincoln hospital, treated and released.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

