Police: Man showed up to hospital with gunshot wound

A 19-year-old man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg early Sunday morning, according to Lincoln police.
The incident happened at about 3 a.m., and the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Capt. Danny Reitan said the victim told authorities that he was walking in the area of 27th and W when he was shot by an unknown person. The victim later provided a different version of events indicating that he was in the area of 9th and Sumner when he was shot.
As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made and police continued to investigate.