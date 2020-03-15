Police: Man shot, killed outside downtown Lincoln bar

Lincoln police are investigating the second homicide in a week, the latest occuring on O Street as downtown bars prepared to close early Sunday morning.

Officers in the area of 13th and O streets heard gunshots at 1:31 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds unresponsive in the street.

The man, 32, died an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.

No arrests have been reported, but police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

A disturbance preceded the shooting, police said in a news release. Officers and investigators worked quickly to manage the crowd of people in downtown Lincoln at the time of the shooting and to identify witnesses and protect the crime scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators recovered shell casings and are searching for surveilance video that may have captured details of what happened.

On Friday, police made two arrests in connection to the stabbing death of Edward Varejcka at an apartment in the 2000 block of Orchard Street on March 8.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.