Lincoln police went to the Belmont neighborhood Friday morning on a report of a 46-year-old man being shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said at 8:07 a.m. officers went to the 1100 block of Knox Street on the report. Roeder said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

She said officers were told the 46-year-old man had entered the apartment of his ex-girlfriend uninvited, which led to a disturbance. Another man at the apartment said he shot the intruder in the face with a BB gun in self-defense.

Police cited the 46-year-old man shot on suspicion of trespassing and disturbing the peace.

