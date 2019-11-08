Lincoln police went to the Belmont neighborhood Friday morning on a report of a 46-year-old man being shot in the face with a pellet gun.
Capt. Jeri Roeder said at 8:07 a.m. officers went to the 1100 block of Knox Street on the report. Roeder said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.
She said officers were told the 46-year-old man had entered the apartment of his ex-girlfriend uninvited, which led to a disturbance. Another man at the apartment said he shot the intruder in the face with a BB gun in self-defense.
Police cited the 46-year-old man shot on suspicion of trespassing and disturbing the peace.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: MASON, MARVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1951 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 16:56:17 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: BLAZEK, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1975 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 15:34:58 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: SINKULE, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/08/1997 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 15:06:35 Charges: UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE (M3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: GARCIA, CHELAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1993 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 14:52:18 Charges: TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) TERRORISTIC THREAT (F4) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A) ROBBERY (F2) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: CHRISTENSEN, ANDREA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/27/1979 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 14:04:43 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: KENYON, IVAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/20/1986 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 13:31:27 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $1500-5000 (F4) ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) BURGLARY (F2A) POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: CROSBY, TRISHA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/10/1982 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 12:44:46 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) OUTSIDE HOLD W/I STATE OF NEBRASKA (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: TACKETT, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1991 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 11:32:32 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: FALLON, JESSIE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/25/1983 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 10:58:39 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: ALLEN, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/06/1990 Booking Time: 11/07/2019 / 10:06:12 Charges: VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: BROWN, MARVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/20/1983 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 22:28:32 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: AGEE, CURTIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1977 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 22:26:01 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: SHACKELFORD, DELAYNO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/02/1986 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 16:01:29 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: ALMANSURI, KARRAR Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 12/31/2000 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 15:49:45 Charges: ATTEMPT ROBBERY (F2A) JUVENILE COURT WARRANT CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY (F2) JUVENILE COURT WARRANT
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: WARBURTON, LUKE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/23/1977 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 15:44:39 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: DURAN, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1987 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 15:37:25 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: HIGHTREE, ROLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1973 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 11:21:54 Charges: SPIT OR EXPECTORATE UPON ANOTHER PERSON (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: ROGERS, TYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/24/1998 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 09:38:45 Charges: ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: YBARRA, VANESSA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/12/1975 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 04:45:53 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $0-500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $0-500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: MILLER, CARL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1993 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 02:39:10 Charges: DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-08-2019
Last, First Name: WRIGHT, TREVOR Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/25/1992 Booking Time: 11/06/2019 / 00:22:51 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) INTERLOCK VIOLATION-TAMPER/CIRCMV (M) (M1)
