Police: Man shot in face this morning in critical condition

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the face around 4 a.m. Saturday near North 61st and Cleveland streets.
Police arrived at the scene after reports of several gunshots and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital.
Police found a party of around 100 individuals in the area, where a fight escalated into the shooting, according to Lincoln Police Department Capt. Duane Winkler.
Winkler said no arrests have been made and there are no suspects.
