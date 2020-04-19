You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man robbed of shoes, phone early Sunday morning near 31st and Randolph
Lincoln police responded to a robbery early Sunday morning near 31st and Randolph streets.

According to Capt. Duane Winkler, a man in his 20s was trying to sell a pair of shoes over Snapchat. The man was meeting the buyer of the shoes at 12:30 a.m. on the 700 block of South 31st street, when the buyer turned out to be three males in their late teens or early twenties.

According to police, the three males came in a blue vehicle and told the victim to get inside. He got inside the vehicle willingly, where he was punched in the face, and has his phone and pair of shoes stolen. He was pushed out and the three males left in the vehicle. 

Police are still investigating the incident.

