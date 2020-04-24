You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man robbed Friday afternoon at gunpoint by purple-haired woman
Police: Man robbed Friday afternoon at gunpoint by purple-haired woman

A pedestrian, walking on South 19th Street was robbed at gunpoint by a passenger in a parked car late Friday afternoon.

Lincoln police said the 51-year-old man was walking near Dakota Street around 5:45 p.m. when he came along a parked black SUV. Police said a woman in the vehicle demanded money from him.

She then pointed a handgun at the man and demanded he give her his phone, the rings on his fingers and his money. Police said the victim handed over his belongings that totaled about $215.

The victim described the woman as having purple hair. 

Police are still investigating the incident. 

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

