Police: Man robbed Friday afternoon at gunpoint by purple-haired woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian, walking on South 19th Street was robbed at gunpoint by a passenger in a parked car late Friday afternoon.

Lincoln police said the 51-year-old man was walking near Dakota Street around 5:45 p.m. when he came along a parked black SUV. Police said a woman in the vehicle demanded money from him.

She then pointed a handgun at the man and demanded he give her his phone, the rings on his fingers and his money. Police said the victim handed over his belongings that totaled about $215.

The victim described the woman as having purple hair.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.