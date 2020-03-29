You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man robbed at knifepoint Saturday night
Lincoln Police say a man was held at knifepoint during a robbery around 9 p.m. Saturday night just south of downtown.

Capt. Duane Winkler said the man was headed to the 1300 block of E street to hang out with friends when he was threatened with a knife and had an undisclosed amount of money taken from him.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

