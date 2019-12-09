Police: Man reports 5 guns stolen from his North Bottoms home

A 41-year-old Lincoln man who lives in the North Bottoms reported five firearms stolen from his home last week.

Sgt. Angela Sands said he had brought the guns into his home near 14th and Court streets after going to the shooting range, left them on his couch and went to work last Monday. He returned Friday to find them gone.

The stolen firearms include an AR-15 rifle, a Springfield 9mm handgun, Ruger .22-caliber handgun, 1911 .45-caliber handgun and a Ruger .22-caliber rifle.

The man couldn’t remember if he’d locked the door, and there were no signs of forced entry.

He told police he suspected the thief saw him taking the guns inside and later stole them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

