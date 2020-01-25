You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Man in Lincoln assaulted by large group at party
View Comments
editor's pick

Police: Man in Lincoln assaulted by large group at party

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police were called to investigate a reported assault involving at least 10 men early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a party on the 5000 block of Fremont Street at around 12:45 a.m. 

A man told police he had been struck twice in the face with the butt end of a handgun by a man wielding the firearm, and had been repeatedly punched by 10 other men at the party. 

No arrests had been reported by Saturday afternoon, and information on the man's injuries was not available. Police were still investigating.

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News