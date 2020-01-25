Police: Man in Lincoln assaulted by large group at party

Lincoln police were called to investigate a reported assault involving at least 10 men early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a party on the 5000 block of Fremont Street at around 12:45 a.m.
A man told police he had been struck twice in the face with the butt end of a handgun by a man wielding the firearm, and had been repeatedly punched by 10 other men at the party.
No arrests had been reported by Saturday afternoon, and information on the man's injuries was not available. Police were still investigating.