Lincoln police arrested a 26-year-old man who was covered in blood and suspected of stabbing a 52-year-old man multiple times at an apartment south of 48th and O early Wednesday, a department spokesman said.
A driver near 48th and O streets called 911 after seeing someone lying on a corner at the intersection just after 1 a.m., Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.
Officers arrived to find the 52-year-old Lincoln man unconscious with stab wounds on his neck, chest and hands, he said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man, whose identity has not been released, to a local hospital, where he's being treated for life-threatening injuries, Bonkiewicz said.
Meanwhile on-scene officers followed a blood trail back to an apartment in the 300 block of South 48th Street, where they met Lawson C. Ballard at his apartment, he said.
Ballard, 26, was covered in blood but uninjured, and police believe he hired the victim to be a private investigator, Bonkiewicz said.
Between 11:20 p.m. Tuesday into early Wednesday, the victim demanded more and more money from Ballard, he said.
While the two were on the steps of Ballard's apartment building, Ballard believed he was being scammed and stabbed the 52-year-old man multiple times. Following a struggle over the knife, Ballard pushed him down, police reported.
Ballard claims he acted in self-defense, Bonkiewicz said.
He was taken to jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Police are not looking for any other suspects.