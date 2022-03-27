 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man hospitalized with critical stab wounds in Lincoln; arrest made

A 29-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning and sustained critical injuries, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At about 7:40 a.m., police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 1000 block of S. 14th Street, where they found witnesses and a suspect still on the scene, Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Police arrested George Hare, 49, on suspicion of attempted murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Armstrong said.

The victim, who had multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and arm, was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, Armstrong said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

