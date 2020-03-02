You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: man fled scene of domestic assault
View Comments

Police: man fled scene of domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police responded to a call of domestic assault on Monday afternoon.

Police reported the assailant fled the scene, at 2400 block of D street, and a chase on foot ensued at about at 2:55 p.m. The assailant was apprehended and tased at the strip mall located at 965 South 27th street. 

The victim did not have any serious injuries and required no medical treatment, according to police. 

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News