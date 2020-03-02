Police: man fled scene of domestic assault

Lincoln Police responded to a call of domestic assault on Monday afternoon.
Police reported the assailant fled the scene, at 2400 block of D street, and a chase on foot ensued at about at 2:55 p.m. The assailant was apprehended and tased at the strip mall located at 965 South 27th street.
The victim did not have any serious injuries and required no medical treatment, according to police.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
Sadiyah Ali
News intern
