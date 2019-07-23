The driver of a car who appeared to suffer a medical episode and crashed near 14th and Irving streets on Tuesday morning has died, police said.
Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash at 9:06 a.m. The scene is several blocks south of the Superior Street roundabout.
Witnesses told police a male driver appeared to suffer a medical episode before he collided with another vehicle, Officer Angela Sands said.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Police are working to notify relatives.
No other injuries were reported.
