Police arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man Saturday evening after he allegedly walked up to a man mowing his yard in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood and started punching and kicking him.
Officer Angela Sands said it happened near 41st Street and Morrill Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. A 14-year-old girl called 911 after witnessing a man hitting her neighbor about 100 times.
When police arrived, they found the 37-year-old victim bleeding from his face, elbow and leg and his right eye swollen shut. He was taken to the hospital with a possible skull fracture and internal injuries, Sands said.
They arrested Lado Kose, 7140 Stanton St., on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Sands said it appeared to have been a random attack.