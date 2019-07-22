{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man Saturday evening after he allegedly walked up to a man mowing his yard in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood and started punching and kicking him.

Officer Angela Sands said it happened near 41st Street and Morrill Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. A 14-year-old girl called 911 after witnessing a man hitting her neighbor about 100 times.

When police arrived, they found the 37-year-old victim bleeding from his face, elbow and leg and his right eye swollen shut. He was taken to the hospital with a possible skull fracture and internal injuries, Sands said.

They arrested Lado Kose, 7140 Stanton St., on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Sands said it appeared to have been a random attack.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
1
5

Tags

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

Load comments