Police make two arrests in connection to stabbing at Lincoln apartment
Police say they have arrested and jailed two people in connection with a cutting Oct. 24 at an apartment at the 1800 block of Knox Street.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 34-year-old man said he was there visiting a woman when a man kicked in the door and stabbed him in the face.

John Garnica

John Garnica
Sarah Swallow

Sarah Swallow

Police arrested the woman who lives there, 30-year-old Sarah Swallow, on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree assault, false reporting and false information. 

Early Monday, they arrested John Garnica at Swallow's apartment on suspicion of second-degree assault, burglary and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

