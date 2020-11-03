Police make two arrests in connection to stabbing at Lincoln apartment

Police say they have arrested and jailed two people in connection with a cutting Oct. 24 at an apartment at the 1800 block of Knox Street.
Officer Erin Spilker said a 34-year-old man said he was there visiting a woman when a man kicked in the door and stabbed him in the face.
Police arrested the woman who lives there, 30-year-old Sarah Swallow, on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree assault, false reporting and false information.
Early Monday, they arrested John Garnica at Swallow's apartment on suspicion of second-degree assault, burglary and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
