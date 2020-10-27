Police make second arrest in robbery of gas station near Lincoln airport last month

Police have made a second arrest in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store near the Lincoln Airport last month.

Nuha Farid, 50, made his first court appearance Tuesday in the case. He's charged with robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Kimberly D. Williams, 26, previously was charged after police allegedly found her fingerprint at the scene.

Early Sept. 7, a woman working at U-Stop, 2925 N.W. 12th St., reported that a man had come in just after midnight and held a gun to her head while a woman demanded money.

The pair left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said a search of the vehicle Williams was in when they contacted her turned up a mask and gloves believed to have been worn during the robbery, a roll of quarters and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Police arrested Williams on suspicion of robbery, aiding and abetting use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

