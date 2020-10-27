 Skip to main content
Police make second arrest in robbery of gas station near Lincoln airport last month
Police make second arrest in robbery of gas station near Lincoln airport last month

Police have made a second arrest in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store near the Lincoln Airport last month. 

Nuha Farid, 50, made his first court appearance Tuesday in the case. He's charged with robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. 

Kimberly D. Williams, 26, previously was charged after police allegedly found her fingerprint at the scene. 

Early Sept. 7, a woman working at U-Stop, 2925 N.W. 12th St., reported that a man had come in just after midnight and held a gun to her head while a woman demanded money.

The pair left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said a search of the vehicle Williams was in when they contacted her turned up a mask and gloves believed to have been worn during the robbery, a roll of quarters and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine. 

Police arrested Williams on suspicion of robbery, aiding and abetting use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

Nuha Farid

Nuha Farid
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

