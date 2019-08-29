Police have arrested a fourth person in the killing of Audrea Craig, a Lincoln mom of five.
Charles E. Gresham III, 19, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service in Independence, Missouri, Tuesday night, police said.
Audrea Craig, 34, was shot and killed after a break-in July 24 at her home near 26th and South streets.
Rubin J. Thomas, 28; Jesse T. Foster, 21; and Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 25; each are accused of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree murder — for Craig's killing and for Martae Green's shooting death.
Police say they believe Green, a 26-year-old Bellevue man, had come to Lincoln with his brother early that morning to rob Craig at the house at 26th and South streets, and that Craig shot at them with a 9mm handgun, hitting Green, and that Green fired back.
Green's brother, 19-year-old Charles E. Gresham III of Omaha, had been sought on the same charges.
Lincoln police have said they believe the crime was drug-related.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS.