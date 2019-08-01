Police arrested two Lincoln men Thursday for their alleged involvement in Audrea Craig's shooting death July 24.
Rubin J. Thomas, 28, and Jesse T. Foster, 21, were booked into the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday afternoon.
Both men had been released from prison within the last year.
Bliemeister also confirmed a connection between Craig's killing and the shooting death of Martae Green, who was dropped off at Bryan West Campus within minutes of police scrambling to Craig's house at 2046 S. 26th St., less than a mile away, on a report that she had been shot.
"By analyzing video surveillance, investigators were able to identify the suspects and their vehicle, track their movements across the city before and after the homicide, and verify their presence at Craig's residence and the hospital," Bliemeister said in a news release.
He said video surveillance showed that Green was one of the men who forced their way into Craig's home, armed with a handgun.
Bliemeister said the investigation revealed that during the robbery, Craig armed herself and exchanged gunfire with Green.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Police responded to the call at 3:46 a.m. and found Craig there with multiple gunshot wounds. She died minutes later.
At 3:52 a.m., officers went to Bryan West, where Green was dropped off by a group of people who quickly left.
He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m.
Bliemeister said police reviewed video, digital and forensic evidence from the search of the house and from the hospital to determine if there was a link between the two deaths, the third and fourth homicides reported in Lincoln this year.
Investigators say six children -- five of them Craig's -- were in the house the morning she died. Bliemeister said last week that investigators believed "the distribution of narcotics may have played a role in this targeted act of violence."
Today's mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: RASHID, MOHAMMED Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1999 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 15:49:18 Charges: LEAVE ACCIDENT-FAIL TO FURNISH INFO/1ST (M2) CARELESS DRIVING (I) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) AID/ABET UNAUTH USE OF PROPELLED VEHICLE (M3) ROBBERY (F2) THEFT BY RECEIVING $500-1500 (M1) AID/ABET DRIVING DURING SUSPENSION (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO WEAR SEATBELT (I) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SPEEDING16-20 MPHCOUNTY/STATE (I) NO PROOF OF OWNERSHIP (M3) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: HARJO, LAWRENCE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1979 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 15:01:09 Charges: SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: SIMS, DARNELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/14/1997 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 14:24:55 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: PENLEY, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/24/1984 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 12:00:17 Charges: INTERSTATE COMPACT PROBATION (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: WINTERS, CHAD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/22/1978 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 11:15:21 Charges: PRS REVOKED STATE (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: AVELDSON, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1972 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 07:50:13 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: DALLMANN, DUANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/03/1961 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 05:23:59 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: DALUCA, CODY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1982 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 01:05:01 Charges: OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: HENRY, SULATHIA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/30/1973 Booking Time: 07/31/2019 / 00:24:13 Charges: ASSAULT BY CONFINED PERSON (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: MOSBY, JAMES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/08/1961 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 22:36:34 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: MITCHELL, DARNELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1995 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 20:00:44 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, DEAUNDRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/02/1996 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 18:06:28 Charges: STRANGULATION (F3A) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: ALMUSA, MOHAMMED Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 06/02/1998 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 17:02:57 Charges: PRS REVOKED STATE (M) ATTEMPT ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: DECOTEAU, LAVOY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/23/1997 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 16:45:32 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: COLBERT, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/06/1993 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 16:33:07 Charges: EXPLOSIVES - THREATEN TO USE (F4) FEDERAL INMATE - FOLLOWING LOCAL CHARGES (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: BARNES, COLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/08/1986 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 15:49:59 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: FOX, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/05/1963 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 14:37:11 Charges: DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: BARTHOLOMEW, LESTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/08/1942 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 14:00:12 Charges: DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) EVADING DRUG TAX (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: CONLEY, CRAIG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1954 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 13:51:51 Charges: DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) DUI-3RD >.15 (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: GREEN, YOLANDA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/01/1974 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 13:48:41 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: CASTANEDA, THONNY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/24/1984 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 13:39:07 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: THOMAS, DANGELO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1987 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 12:27:09 Charges: ATTEMPTED BURGLARY (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: STIERWALT, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/16/1984 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 11:15:24 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: HIGGINS, RACHAEL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/13/1990 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 11:06:38 Charges: POSS/TRANSPORT MACH GUN/SH RIFL/SH SHTGN (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/29/1989 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 11:04:48 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: LYNCH, RODERICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/11/1957 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 10:15:15 Charges: DUI-DRUG-1ST OFF (MW) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: VEIRS, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/28/1987 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 09:50:20 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: HUTCHINSON, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/18/1981 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 09:37:03 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: MHLANGA, MZINGAYE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/16/1998 Booking Time: 07/30/2019 / 01:43:32 Charges: REVOKED/IMPOUNDED (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, JENNIFER Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/10/1994 Booking Time: 07/29/2019 / 23:49:57 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A) STRANGULATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: VENTURA, ISAIAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/29/1978 Booking Time: 07/29/2019 / 22:16:35 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FEDERAL INMATE - FOLLOWING LOCAL CHARGES (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIDS, JERRED Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/11/1980 Booking Time: 07/29/2019 / 15:35:42 Charges: DUI/.08 1ST OFFENSE >.15 (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: ALEXANDER, SADIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/04/1994 Booking Time: 07/29/2019 / 15:14:31 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DISOBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGN OR DEVICE (I) DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, FIRST OFFENSE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: BERRY, LYNNDARRELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/16/1979 Booking Time: 07/29/2019 / 12:27:49 Charges: THEFT BY DECEPTION $1500-5000 (F4) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $1500-5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: GARCIA, ANTOINETTE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/07/1976 Booking Time: 07/29/2019 / 12:16:13 Charges: DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-01-2019
Last, First Name: GAMEZ, LUIS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1994 Booking Time: 07/29/2019 / 10:14:27 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.