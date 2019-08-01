{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide scene

A shooting at 26th and South streets on July 24 resulted in the death of Audrea Craig.

 Shelly Kulhanek, Journal Star file photo

Police arrested two Lincoln men Thursday for their alleged involvement in Audrea Craig's shooting death July 24.

Rubin J. Thomas, 28, and Jesse T. Foster, 21, were booked into the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday afternoon.

Both men had been released from prison within the last year.

Bliemeister also confirmed a connection between Craig's killing and the shooting death of Martae Green, who was dropped off at Bryan West Campus within minutes of police scrambling to Craig's house at 2046 S. 26th St., less than a mile away, on a report that she had been shot.

"By analyzing video surveillance, investigators were able to identify the suspects and their vehicle, track their movements across the city before and after the homicide, and verify their presence at Craig's residence and the hospital," Bliemeister said in a news release.

He said video surveillance showed that Green was one of the men who forced their way into Craig's home, armed with a handgun.

Bliemeister said the investigation revealed that during the robbery, Craig armed herself and exchanged gunfire with Green.

Police responded to the call at 3:46 a.m. and found Craig there with multiple gunshot wounds. She died minutes later.

At 3:52 a.m., officers went to Bryan West, where Green was dropped off by a group of people who quickly left.

He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m.

Bliemeister said police reviewed video, digital and forensic evidence from the search of the house and from the hospital to determine if there was a link between the two deaths, the third and fourth homicides reported in Lincoln this year.

Investigators say six children -- five of them Craig's -- were in the house the morning she died. Bliemeister said last week that investigators believed "the distribution of narcotics may have played a role in this targeted act of violence."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

