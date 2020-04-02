Police make arrest, recover stolen pickup after spotting it near 21st and O

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police say they arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night after drug task force investigators saw him driving a stolen pickup near 21st and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said Travis Malone, who is transient with addresses in Lincoln and Omaha, was booked into jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, a felony.

She said just after 8 p.m. Wednesday investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw a black 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup with distinctive chrome running boards and grille worth $18,500 that had been reported stolen Feb. 18 from B&D Auto Sales near 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Police followed the pickup to the Sunset Inn at 2920 N.W. 12th St., where they arrested Malone.

