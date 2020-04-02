You are the owner of this article.
Police make arrest, recover stolen pickup after spotting it near 21st and O
Police make arrest, recover stolen pickup after spotting it near 21st and O

Lincoln police say they arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night after drug task force investigators saw him driving a stolen pickup near 21st and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said Travis Malone, who is transient with addresses in Lincoln and Omaha, was booked into jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, a felony.

She said just after 8 p.m. Wednesday investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw a black 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup with distinctive chrome running boards and grille worth $18,500 that had been reported stolen Feb. 18 from B&D Auto Sales near 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Police followed the pickup to the Sunset Inn at 2920 N.W. 12th St., where they arrested Malone. 

Travis Malone

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

