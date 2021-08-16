Police make arrest in Lincoln hit-and-run that left motorcycle driver with serious injuries

A Lincoln man went to jail early Saturday in connection to a hit-and-run crash a week earlier that left a motorcycle rider lying in the road with serious injuries, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said the crash happened Aug. 6, just before 11 p.m., at 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road.

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old man, who had been riding a motorcycle, in the road with serious injuries.

Spilker said a witness called 911, saying a dark-colored SUV had run over a motorcycle and driver as they both headed north on South 27th Street approaching Pine Lake Road.

The bumper from a 2021 Jeep Cherokee had been left at the scene.

On Friday just before midnight, police spotted a 2021 Jeep Cherokee missing its front bumper in the parking lot of Grata, about a half mile from where the crash happened.

Spilker said officers saw a man get in and speed away, weaving as he headed north on 27th Street.

She said police pulled over the driver, Tyler Kaulins, 44, who had a .296 blood-alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit to drive.