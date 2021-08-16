 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police make arrest in Lincoln hit-and-run that left motorcycle driver with serious injuries
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Police make arrest in Lincoln hit-and-run that left motorcycle driver with serious injuries

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man went to jail early Saturday in connection to a hit-and-run crash a week earlier that left a motorcycle rider lying in the road with serious injuries, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said the crash happened Aug. 6, just before 11 p.m., at 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road.

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old man, who had been riding a motorcycle, in the road with serious injuries.

Police say teen left with head injury after being run over in skateboard accident Saturday night

Spilker said a witness called 911, saying a dark-colored SUV had run over a motorcycle and driver as they both headed north on South 27th Street approaching Pine Lake Road.

The bumper from a 2021 Jeep Cherokee had been left at the scene.

On Friday just before midnight, police spotted a 2021 Jeep Cherokee missing its front bumper in the parking lot of Grata, about a half mile from where the crash happened.

Man shot, killed by state trooper in St. Paul, state patrol says

Spilker said officers saw a man get in and speed away, weaving as he headed north on 27th Street.

She said police pulled over the driver, Tyler Kaulins, 44, who had a .296 blood-alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Spilker said police arrested Kaulins on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an injury accident after determining the damage was consistent with the hit-and-run crash Aug. 6.

Two inmates reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Tyler Kaulins

Tyler Kaulins

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bear cub left orphaned after California fire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News