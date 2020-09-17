Police make arrest in armed robbery of 21-year-old Lincoln man who was walking home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they have made an arrest in an armed street robbery in May.

Lynn Fontaine Berry Jr., 19, was booked into jail Wednesday after police contacted him at the Hall of Justice, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

They had been looking for him in connection with the robbery of a 21-year-old Lincoln man who was robbed while walking home in the Clinton neighborhood May 12 shortly before 9 p.m.

It happened in the 2200 block of Sheldon Street, just south of Holdrege Street.

Bonkiewicz said the victim told officers he had been robbed by three men, one of them with a handgun. They left with his iPhone.

He said investigators located the vehicle they had driven away in and allegedly identified Berry as one of the thieves.

