 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police make arrest in armed robbery of 21-year-old Lincoln man who was walking home
View Comments
editor's pick featured

Police make arrest in armed robbery of 21-year-old Lincoln man who was walking home

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they have made an arrest in an armed street robbery in May.

Lynn Fontaine Berry Jr., 19, was booked into jail Wednesday after police contacted him at the Hall of Justice, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Lynn Fontaine Berry Jr.

Lynn Fontaine Berry Jr.

They had been looking for him in connection with the robbery of a 21-year-old Lincoln man who was robbed while walking home in the Clinton neighborhood May 12 shortly before 9 p.m.

It happened in the 2200 block of Sheldon Street, just south of Holdrege Street.

Bonkiewicz said the victim told officers he had been robbed by three men, one of them with a handgun. They left with his iPhone.

He said investigators located the vehicle they had driven away in and allegedly identified Berry as one of the thieves. 

Lincoln man jailed for terroristic threats for allegedly threatening officer
Lincoln police see continued uptick in counterfeit bills
State Patrol says driver crashed into trooper's patrol unit near Dorchester

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News